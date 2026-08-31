Tokayev appoints deputy chairman of Kazakhstan’s Security Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Aida Balayeva as Deputy Chairman of the Security Council.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Kazakh President.

According to the information, by another presidential decree, Gizat Nurdauletov was relieved of his position as Secretary of the Security Council.

Balayeva has held a number of senior government positions. From 2010 to 2014, she served as Deputy Akim of Astana. From 2014 to 2019, she headed the Internal Policy Department of the Presidential Administration.

Meanwhile, from 2019 through 2020, Balayeva served as Assistant to the President and Head of the Department for Monitoring the Consideration of Appeals of the Presidential Administration. From 2020 through 2022, she served as Minister of Information and Public Development.

Moreover, from 2022 through 2023, Balayeva was Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration. On September 2, 2023, she was appointed Minister of Culture and Information by presidential decree.

On February 6, 2024, Balayeva was reappointed Minister of Culture and Information. On December 1, 2025, she was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information.