Kyrgyzstan, US discuss expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Kyrgyzstan and the US discussed strengthening political dialogue and expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz President, the issue was discussed during a meeting between Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and US Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan to attend the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games.

"The sides exchanged views on further developing Kyrgyz-US relations, strengthening political dialogue, and expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation," the statement said.

Particular attention was paid to cooperation within the Central Asia + US (C5+1) format. In this regard, the sides discussed prospects for holding the second summit of heads of state in this format in 2027.

In the context of strengthening multilateral cooperation, Sadyr Japarov thanked Sergio Gor for his congratulations on Kyrgyzstan’s election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2027-2028.

The sides also emphasized the importance of developing economic cooperation and the role of the B5+1 platform in strengthening business ties and creating new opportunities for interaction between business representatives from Kyrgyzstan and the US.

Sadyr Japarov also highlighted the need to simplify visa requirements for Kyrgyz citizens wishing to travel to the United States.

In particular, the sides discussed the possibility of finding practical solutions to simplify visa procedures for Kyrgyz citizens, including the requirement to pay a visa bond and the possibility of reviewing the relevant restrictions.

For his part, Sergio Gor agreed with the proposals put forward by the Kyrgyz president and expressed readiness to assist in strengthening Kyrgyz-US relations.

At the end of the meeting, Sadyr Japarov conveyed greetings to US President Donald Trump and wished success to the American athletes participating in the World Nomad Games.