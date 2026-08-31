Tokayev outlines priorities for Kazakhstan’s Vice President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has set a number of specific tasks for newly appointed Vice President Erlan Karin, the presidential press service said.

During a meeting with Karin, Tokayev noted that the position of Vice President is established by the Constitution of Kazakhstan and is of particular importance in the country's system of public administration.

In particular, the President instructed the Vice President to ensure that the position of the Head of State is represented in interaction with the Kurultai, the Government and other state bodies on key issues of public policy.

Earlier today, Tokayev nominated Karin for the post of Vice President, and his candidacy was supported by 141 Kurultai deputies. By presidential decree, Karin was subsequently appointed Vice President and relieved of his previous position as First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration.

The national referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan was held on March 15, 2026. The new Constitution officially entered into force on July 1, 2026.

Under the new constitutional model, the position of Vice President was introduced, while the Kazakhstan Halyk Kenesi (People's Council of Kazakhstan) was established as the highest constitutional advisory body representing the interests of the people of Kazakhstan.

The bicameral Parliament, consisting of the Mazhilis and the Senate, was transformed into a unicameral Kurultai.