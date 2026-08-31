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Azerbaijan, China prosecutor general offices sign memorandum of understanding (PHOTO)

Society Materials 31 August 2026 12:49 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, China prosecutor general offices sign memorandum of understanding (PHOTO)
Firaya Nurizada
Firaya Nurizada
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. The prosecutor general’s offices of Azerbaijan and China have signed a memorandum of understanding, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The document was signed during an official visit to Azerbaijan by a delegation led by Ying Yong, procurator-general of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate of the People’s Republic of China.

The memorandum was signed by Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev and China’s Procurator-General of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate Ying Yong.

As part of the visit, Aliyev and Ying Yong held a one-on-one meeting at the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office, followed by bilateral talks with the participation of the Chinese delegation.

During the visit, Ying Yong was presented with a medal at the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office.

Azerbaijan, China prosecutor general offices sign memorandum of understanding (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, China prosecutor general offices sign memorandum of understanding (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, China prosecutor general offices sign memorandum of understanding (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, China prosecutor general offices sign memorandum of understanding (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, China prosecutor general offices sign memorandum of understanding (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, China prosecutor general offices sign memorandum of understanding (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, China prosecutor general offices sign memorandum of understanding (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, China prosecutor general offices sign memorandum of understanding (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, China prosecutor general offices sign memorandum of understanding (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, China prosecutor general offices sign memorandum of understanding (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, China prosecutor general offices sign memorandum of understanding (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, China prosecutor general offices sign memorandum of understanding (PHOTO)

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