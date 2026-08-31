Azerbaijan, China prosecutor general offices sign memorandum of understanding (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. The prosecutor general’s offices of Azerbaijan and China have signed a memorandum of understanding, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The document was signed during an official visit to Azerbaijan by a delegation led by Ying Yong, procurator-general of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate of the People’s Republic of China.

The memorandum was signed by Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev and China’s Procurator-General of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate Ying Yong.

As part of the visit, Aliyev and Ying Yong held a one-on-one meeting at the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office, followed by bilateral talks with the participation of the Chinese delegation.

During the visit, Ying Yong was presented with a medal at the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office.