UAE Air Force intercepts UAV approaching from Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. The United Arab Emirates Air Force took measures against an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) detected over the country’s territorial waters. The UAV was approaching from the direction of Iran.

The UAE Ministry of Defence announced this on August 31.

“The Armed Forces remain on a high state of readiness to address any potential threats, while air defence systems continue to monitor and safeguard the country’s airspace around the clock,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Defence urged the public to rely exclusively on official sources of information and refrain from spreading rumours or unverified reports.

On the same day, the Iranian military said it had carried out a drone strike on Al Minhad Air Base, located south of Dubai. According to Tehran, the attack targeted facilities hosting US military personnel and helicopters. Iran said the strike was a response to a US attack on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz carried out the previous day. As of publication, the UAE had not issued a separate comment specifically regarding Iran’s statement about the alleged attack on Al Minhad.

Earlier in August, UAE air defence systems detected launches of ballistic missiles from Iran; both projectiles fell into the sea, with one landing within UAE territorial waters and the other outside them. Following those incidents, the UAE suspended all trade, commercial exchanges, and financial operations with Iran.