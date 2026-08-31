Turkmenistan, Japan hold inter-ministerial talks in Ashgabat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Turkmenistan and Japan held inter-ministerial talks in Ashgabat to discuss the current state and prospects for developing bilateral relations.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on August 30.

According to the ministry, the talks were held between delegations led by Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, who arrived in Ashgabat on a visit. The sides discussed political and diplomatic, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

The ministers emphasized the importance of regular high-level contacts in giving fresh impetus to bilateral relations. They particularly highlighted visits to Japan by National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The sides expressed interest in strengthening practical cooperation between the foreign ministries with Turkmen side greeting Japan for supporting Turkmenistan's foreign policy of permanent neutrality, the report says.

The parties also noted the effectiveness of coordinating their positions within international organizations, particularly the United Nations.

According to the press release, the sides further emphasized the importance of cooperation within the Central Asia + Japan dialogue framework.

Meanwhile, Japan and Turkmenistan have also been expanding cooperation beyond traditional energy and industrial projects. In December 2025, the two countries joined other Central Asian states and Japan in the first Central Asia-Japan Summit in Tokyo, where the sides adopted the Tokyo Declaration and an action plan covering economic development, connectivity, climate change and human resource development. The framework has provided an additional platform for advancing Japanese business engagement in Turkmenistan and identifying new areas for cooperation.

Japan has also been supporting Turkmenistan through technical cooperation and capacity building. In 2026, discussions between Turkmen officials and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) covered areas including hydrogen energy, digitalization, healthcare, artificial intelligence, water management and sustainable development, indicating a gradual broadening of bilateral economic cooperation beyond large-scale industrial projects.

Earlier on January 21, Turkmen Ambassador to Japan Atadurdy Bayramov and Chairman of the Japan-Turkmen Committee for Economic Cooperation Hiroyuki Tsubai discussed plans for economic cooperation in 2026, as well as the implementation of joint projects to further strengthen the bilateral partnership. The projects include initiatives outlined by the Turkmen president during the first Central Asia + Japan Dialogue Summit, held in Tokyo on December 20.