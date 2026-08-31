President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Kyrgyzstan on Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Sadyr Nurgozhoevich,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to the entire people of the brotherly Kyrgyz Republic on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of its independence.

Today, under your leadership, Kyrgyzstan has achieved significant milestones in strengthening its statehood, advancing socio-economic development, and implementing large-scale construction projects, earning great prestige on the international stage. As a brotherly country, we rejoice in Kyrgyzstan’s successes as our own.

It is gratifying that relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, rooted in traditional ties of friendship and brotherhood, have developed year by year, reaching the level of alliance and acquiring new substance. My recent state visit to your hospitable country demonstrated our nations’ determination to pursue close partnership and an extensive agenda of cooperation, laying the foundation for a new chapter in the history of Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan relations.

I am confident that Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan ties and the alliance between our countries will continue to develop and strengthen along an upward trajectory through our joint efforts and in accordance with the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your high state activities, and the brotherly Kyrgyz Republic lasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.