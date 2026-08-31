Kazakhstan appoints Erlan Karin as Kurultai vice president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. By decree of Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Erlan Karin has been appointed Vice President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and relieved of his previous position, the press service of the President said.

Karin's candidacy was previously supported by 141 deputies of the Kurultai.

Karin has held a number of government positions in Kazakhstan. From April 2019 to July 2020, he served as an Adviser to the President of Kazakhstan. Since July 2020, he served as Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan.

On January 5, 2022, Karin was appointed State Secretary of Kazakhstan, and on June 14, 2022, he was appointed State Counselor of Kazakhstan.

On June 30, 2026, by presidential decree, Karin was appointed First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

The national referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan was held on March 15, 2026. The new Constitution officially entered into force on July 1, 2026.

Under the new constitutional model, the position of Vice President was introduced, while the Kazakhstan Halyk Kenesi (People's Council of Kazakhstan) was established as the highest constitutional advisory body representing the interests of the people of Kazakhstan.

The bicameral Parliament, consisting of the Mazhilis and the Senate, was transformed into a unicameral Kurultai.

The Kurultai elections were held in Kazakhstan on August 23, 2026. According to the Central Election Commission, the total number of registered voters stood at 12,623,289. A total of 9,351,539 people, or 74.08% of registered voters, took part in the elections.