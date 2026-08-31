Japan shows interest in Turkmenistan's economic diversification projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Japan has expressed interest in participating in projects aimed at further diversifying Turkmenistan's economy.

The issue was discussed during inter-ministerial talks between delegations led by Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in Ashgabat, according to the press release issued by Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry.

Advanced technologies and artificial intelligence were identified as promising areas for further partnership, the report says. The sides highlighted the effectiveness of cooperation in gas chemical industry, electric power, transport and other sectors.

In this context, the sides noted the successful participation of Japanese companies in the construction of industrial complexes in Turkmenistan, including Sumitomo Corporation, Toyo Engineering Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, ITOCHU Corporation and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

The sides also discussed preparations for a joint meeting of the Turkmen-Japanese and Japanese-Turkmen Committees for Economic Cooperation, scheduled to take place in Tokyo later this year.

The talks also covered further development of cultural and humanitarian ties, particularly cooperation in education, the report noted.