Kyrgyzstan expresses interest in expanding cooperation with Vietnam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Kyrgyzstan is interested in expanding cooperation with Vietnam across a range of areas, including trade, investment, transport and tourism.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Kyrgyz President, citing remarks made by President Sadyr Japarov during a meeting with Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan on August 31.

"Sadyr Sadyr Japarov emphasized the importance of Vo Thi Anh Xuan’s visit for further strengthening Kyrgyz-Vietnamese relations and noted Kyrgyzstan’s interest in expanding cooperation in trade, economic, investment, transport, tourism, cultural, humanitarian and other areas," the statement said.

For her part, Vo Thi Anh Xuan emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is an important and reliable partner of Vietnam in Central Asia.

She noted significant potential for expanding bilateral cooperation and called for intensified joint efforts in key areas.

Furthermore, the sides also highlighted the importance of cultural and humanitarian exchanges and tourism in strengthening ties between the peoples and confirmed their readiness to further deepen constructive dialogue.

At the end of the meeting, Sadyr Japarov highlighted successful examples of Kyrgyz-Vietnamese investment cooperation. In particular, Vietnamese company Rox Group is implementing projects in Kyrgyzstan in the energy and urban infrastructure sectors.

For his significant contribution to the development of investment cooperation, Tran Anh Tuan, head of Rox Group, was awarded the Dostuk Order.

Meanwhile, Vo Thi Anh Xuan arrived in Kyrgyzstan to attend the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games and the SCO Plus meeting.