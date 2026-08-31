IsDB Institute and MBSC celebrate graduation of Strategic Business Leadership Program participants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) and Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business & Entrepreneurship (MBSC) celebrated the graduation of the participants of the Strategic Business Leadership Program, recognizing 30 leaders from 15 IsDB Member Countries and Muslim communities.

Jointly developed by IsDBI and MBSC, the program combines executive education with practical learning to help leaders strengthen strategic execution, innovation, organizational transformation, and sustainable value creation.

The Strategic Business Leadership Program benefited from the support of three IsDB Group entities, namely the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), and International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

The graduation ceremony took place on 27 August 2026 at the IsDB Headquarters in Jeddah. It brought together senior representatives from the IsDB Group, MBSC, and program partners, along with the graduating participants.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, Acting Director General of IsDB Institute, emphasized the importance of investing in human capital, knowledge, and institutional capacity to help Member Countries address emerging challenges and unlock new opportunities. He thanked ICIEC, ICD, ITFC, MBSC and all the team members who contributed to the success of the program.

The ceremony featured keynote remarks from Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, CEO of ICIEC and Acting CEO of ICD, and Mr. Nazeem Noordali, COO of ITFC, whose participation underscored the Group’s commitment to strengthening private-sector development, trade, investment, risk mitigation, and economic opportunity across IsDB Member Countries.

Dr. Zeger Degraeve, Executive Dean of MBSC, reflected on the partnership with IsDBI and commended the caliber of the graduating cohort, emphasizing the importance of translating leadership learning into tangible organizational and societal impact.

Dr. Muhammad Azam Roomi, Professor of Entrepreneurship at MBSC and Faculty Director of the program, highlighted the practical dimensions of the learning journey, including entrepreneurial thinking, strategic decision-making, innovation, and opportunity recognition and urged the participants to change lives.

Mr. Yahya Rehman, Head of IsDBI’s Knowledge Leaders Section, highlighted the Institute’s role in developing human capital and providing knowledge-based solutions that contribute to sustainable economic advancement across IsDB Member Countries.

Two representatives of the graduating cohort, Mr. Hesham Ahmed Suqail and Ms. Mahwish Naeem, also shared the participants’ perspective, reflecting on the program’s value, practical learning experience, and opportunity for peer exchange across countries and professional backgrounds. They expressed their gratitude to the IsDBI and MBSC for the life changing experience and learning.

The ceremony concluded with the award of certificates and recognition of program partners. The graduation marks the beginning of the participants’ next stage of leadership, equipping them to contribute to stronger organizations, more innovative businesses, and greater economic and societal impact in their respective countries.

The IsDBI–MBSC partnership provides a continuing platform for developing leadership capabilities across the IsDB ecosystem and empowering a new generation of leaders to translate knowledge into action and learning into sustainable development outcomes.