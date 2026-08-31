China hails Azerbaijan ties as friendship and strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Azerbaijan and China are good friends and good partners, and cooperation between the prosecutorial authorities of the two nations is an important component of a comprehensive strategic partnership, China’s Prosecutor General Ying Yong, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Yong made the remark at the signing ceremony for the Memorandum of Understanding between the Prosecutor General’s Offices of Azerbaijan and China.

Moreover, he noted that the treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters between China and Azerbaijan entered into force a month ago.

“Under the treaty, the prosecutorial authorities of both countries have been designated as the central bodies responsible for its implementation.

This is significant in terms of taking stock of practical cooperation between the prosecutorial authorities of both countries, as well as defining a vision for the further development of bilateral relations. It demonstrates that our cooperation has entered a new phase, Ying Yong added.”

“As a new starting point, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate of China, guided by the strategic directives of the leaders of the two countries, is ready to strengthen cooperation with the General Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan at various levels. At the same time, we are ready to provide more substantial legal support for high-quality cooperation within the framework of the ‘Belt and Road’ initiative, deepen friendly relations, and make an even greater contribution to the well-being of the two countries and our peoples,” Ying Yong stated.