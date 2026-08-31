Kazakhstan moves to join CERN scientific experiments and research

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Kazakhstan is developing a mechanism that will enable its scientists to participate in scientific experiments and research programs of the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN).

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education, following the meeting between Acting Minister Sayasat Nurbek and CERN Director-General Mark Thomson.

According to the ministry, a draft protocol to the 2018 Agreement on International Cooperation between the Government of Kazakhstan and CERN has been developed. The document is aimed at establishing a practical mechanism for the participation of Kazakh scientists in CERN's scientific experiments and research programs.

''The sides discussed further steps to develop scientific and technological cooperation between Kazakhstan and CERN, including expanding cooperation in high-energy physics,'' the ministry says.

Under the proposed mechanism, Kazakh scientists will be able to undertake research internships and participate in CERN research programs through the Scientific Internships program of Kazakhstan's Center for International Programs.

This is expected to help develop the skills of Kazakh specialists, expand international scientific cooperation and further integrate Kazakhstan's scientific community into the global research environment.

''Cooperation with CERN is of particular importance to us. The Head of State has set the task of training domestic engineering and technical personnel in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, taking into account the prospects for the development of Kazakhstan's nuclear industry,'' Sayasat Nurbek said.

He noted that Kazakhstan is currently undertaking efforts to transform its scientific ecosystem and introduce a new science management model focused on the practical application of research results and their integration into the economy.

According to Nurbek, Kazakhstan is also modernizing its universities and expanding international cooperation in higher education. Partnerships have been established with 40 leading universities worldwide, while branches of 33 foreign universities have been opened in Kazakhstan.

Kazakh scientists also have opportunities to undertake internships at major international research centers, while Kazakhstan's scientific community is being integrated into the global research environment, including through the European Union's Horizon Europe framework program for research and innovation.

The sides also focused on the development of fundamental science and the training of highly qualified scientific and engineering personnel.

The parties confirmed their interest in further strengthening the partnership, noting the importance of cooperation with CERN for the development of fundamental science, strengthening Kazakhstan's scientific potential, and creating new opportunities for domestic researchers.