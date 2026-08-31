Kyrgyzstan, UN discuss cooperation ahead of Security Council membership

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 31. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and UN Secretary-General António Guterres discussed bilateral cooperation, international issues and Kyrgyzstan’s upcoming membership in the UN Security Council.

The meeting took place in Bishkek on August 31 during António Guterres’ visit to Kyrgyzstan to attend the SCO Plus meeting and the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games.

"The sides discussed prospects for cooperation with the UN, current issues on the international agenda, as well as the promotion of mountain and climate initiatives at the global level," the statement said.

Sadyr Japarov thanked António Guterres for accepting the invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan and highlighted the country’s chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which coincides with the 25th anniversary of the organization and the 35th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan’s independence.

Particular attention was paid to Kyrgyzstan’s upcoming membership in the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member for 2027-2028.

According to the Kyrgyz president, the country’s priorities in the Security Council will include strengthening international peace and security, increasing the role of small and developing states in international processes, and coordinating international efforts to address climate challenges and issues affecting mountain regions.

The sides also discussed preparations for the Second Global Mountain Summit “Bishkek+25,” scheduled to be held in Bishkek on October 21-23, 2027.

The summit will serve as the final event of the International Year of Sustainable Mountain Development Action Plan for 2023-2027.

Sadyr Japarov proposed that the UN become a co-organizer of the summit.

Kyrgyz side noted, UN participation could increase the international reach of the event and help attract a wider range of countries and international partners to discussions on sustainable development in mountain regions.

The sides expressed interest in further strengthening cooperation and practical interaction between Kyrgyzstan and the United Nations.