Iran's military says it struck U.S. base in UAE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Iran’s military said it targeted the U.S. military’s Al Minhad Air Base in the United Arab Emirates with kamikaze drones.

The claim was made in a statement released by Iran’s military.

“In response to last night’s U.S. military attacks on Larak Island, which killed innocent civilians and members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iranian forces targeted locations at Al Minhad Air Base in the UAE where U.S. forces and helicopters are stationed, using dozens of kamikaze drones,” the statement said.

The Iranian military said the air base is one of the key hubs for providing air support and transporting foreign forces.

Iran’s military said its forces are ready to protect the country’s territorial integrity, ensure its security and respond to any attacks.

The statement follows reports that the U.S. military destroyed two missile systems on Iran’s Larak Island in the south of the country. Two people were reportedly killed and two others wounded in the airstrikes.