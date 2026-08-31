Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appoints PM of Kazakhstan

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Olzhas Bektenov as Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, the president's press service said.

Earlier, it was reported that Bektenov's candidacy for the post of Prime Minister was supported by 137 Kurultai deputies. Bektenov retained the position, which he has held since February 2024.

From 2017 to 2018, Bektenov served as Deputy Akim of Akmola Region.

From 2018 to 2019, he served as Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption.

From 2019 to 2022, he served as First Deputy Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency.

From February 2022 to April 2023, Bektenov headed the Anti-Corruption Agency.

On April 3, 2023, by presidential decree, he was appointed Head of the Presidential Administration.

On February 6, 2024, Bektenov was appointed Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

The national referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan was held on March 15, 2026. The new Constitution officially entered into force on July 1, 2026.

Under the new constitutional model, the position of Vice President was introduced, while the Kazakhstan Halyk Kenesi (People's Council of Kazakhstan) was established as the highest constitutional advisory body representing the interests of the people of Kazakhstan. The bicameral Parliament, consisting of the Mazhilis and the Senate, was transformed into a unicameral Kurultai.

The Kurultai elections were held in Kazakhstan on August 23, 2026. According to the Central Election Commission, the total number of registered voters stood at 12,623,289. A total of 9,351,539 people, or 74.08% of registered voters, took part in the elections.