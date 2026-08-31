President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Kyrgyz Republic for working visit (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 31. On August 31, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic on a working visit to attend the events of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Trend's special correspondent reports.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the head of state at Manas International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Head of the Presidential Administration.

Will be updated