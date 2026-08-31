Kazakhstan launches Northern Katpar tungsten project in Karaganda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Kazakhstan has launched the practical implementation of the Northern Katpar tungsten project in Karaganda Region, the regional akimat said.

Preparatory work at the deposit has been underway for two months, including the development of production sites, access roads and field infrastructure, as well as geodetic surveys. At the same time, a final feasibility study for the project is being developed and is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

"Today we are launching an important project for Karaganda Region and the country as a whole - the development of the Northern Katpar and Verkhne-Kairakty, among the world's largest tungsten deposits. In addition to attracting foreign investment, the project will provide a significant economic boost to Shet District. Once the facility is commissioned, 1,200 new jobs will be created," Deputy Akim of Karaganda Region Shyngys Suyunbayev said.

Dominic Heaton, CEO of Cove Kaz Capital Group, said the investor's objective goes beyond developing the deposit and includes creating a modern, internationally competitive tungsten mining and processing industry in Kazakhstan.

The project envisages investment in processing and the creation of added value domestically, as well as new jobs, skills development and greater participation of Kazakh companies in the project's supply chain.

According to Daniyar Idrisov, Chief Investment and Strategy Officer at Tau-Ken Samruk, the partners plan to create a full production cycle, from ore extraction to metallurgical processing and the production of high-value-added tungsten products.

Total investment in the development of the two deposits and the required mining and processing infrastructure is estimated at around $1.1 billion. The two deposits are expected to produce around 12,000 tons of tungsten products annually, equivalent to approximately 15% of current global tungsten production, according to the regional akimat.

The project includes not only ore extraction and beneficiation but also deep processing in Kazakhstan, creating a new production chain in the critical minerals sector.

According to the current schedule, major construction could begin in 2028, with commissioning works scheduled for 2029. The project is expected to create 1,200 jobs once operational.