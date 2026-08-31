Iran, Kyrgyzstan stress importance of expanding ties across various sectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Iran and Kyrgyzstan have stressed the importance of using existing potential to develop and strengthen ties across various sectors.

According to the information portal of the Iranian President’s Office, the remarks were made during a meeting between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on the sidelines of the summit of heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and SCO Plus member countries in Kyrgyzstan.

“During the meeting, the presidents of Iran and Kyrgyzstan exchanged views on the process of cooperation between Tehran and Bishkek and recent developments,” the report said.

The presidents of Iran and Kyrgyzstan discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

Will be updated