Azerbaijan reports growth in industrial zone production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Production volume in the industrial zones under the jurisdiction of the Economic Zones Development Agency reached 1.9 billion manat ($1.12 billion), the head of the Agency’s Department of International Cooperation and Public Relations, Taleh Guliyev, told Trend.

He noted that in the first half of 2026, production volume in industrial zones under the Economic Zones Development Agency increased by 8.6% compared to the same period last year, totaling 1.9 billion manat ($1.12 billion).

“During this period, industrial products worth 554.7 million manat ($326.3 million) were exported. To encourage investor activity, residents of industrial parks are granted significant tax and customs incentives for a period of 10 years from the date of their registration. Specifically, residents are exempt from property, land, and income taxes, as well as from VAT and customs duties for 10 years on imports of machinery, technological equipment, and devices brought in for production purposes. These incentives create additional incentives for investors to optimize costs, expand production capacity, and attract new investments,” the representative of the agency emphasized.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the board of the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones, affiliated with the Ministry of Economy, Seymur Adigozalov, at a press conference dedicated to the agency’s activities over the past year and upcoming tasks, noted that, overall, the industrial zones managed by the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones play an important role in strengthening the country’s industrial potential. According to him, by the end of 2025, 138 residents and 13 non-residents had been registered in the industrial zones. As part of projects with a total investment portfolio of more than 8.7 billion manat ($5.1 billion), entrepreneurs had actually invested 7 billion manat ($4.1 billion).

“Currently, 82 enterprises are operating in the industrial zones, creating more than 9,700 permanent jobs. Between 2015 and 2025, products totaling more than 19 billion manat ($11.1 billion) were manufactured and sold in the industrial zones, of which more than 6 billion manat were exported ($3.5 billion). These results demonstrate that the industrial zones have already evolved into a sustainable, production- and export-oriented industrial ecosystem,” the official emphasized.

He added that economic zones are becoming increasingly attractive to foreign investors as well. For example, while the volume of foreign investment attracted to industrial zones totaled just 10.4 million manat ($6.1 million) in 2016, this figure rose to 87.9 million manat ($51.7 million) in 2025 alone. According to him, this trend demonstrates a steady increase in international investors’ interest in Azerbaijan’s industrial zones.