Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan ties at highest point of development — expert

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 31. Relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are at their highest level of development, with integration forming the basis of cooperation between the two countries, an expert said, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

Temirlan Razbayev, an adviser to the director on a voluntary basis and an expert with the Analytics and Coordination Department of Kyrgyzstan’s National Institute of Strategic Initiatives (NISI), made the remarks to journalists.

He noted that, for the first time since the collapse of the Soviet Union, relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are being built around integration.

“At present, the level of relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan is unprecedented and at the highest point of its development. For the first time since the collapse of the Soviet Union, integration between the two countries is at the core of these relations. This is confirmed by the friendship agreements that have been signed,” the expert said.

According to him, an important area of cooperation between the two countries is their participation in the development of the Middle Corridor.

“We are partners in the Middle Corridor. This area opens up new opportunities for strengthening transport and logistics ties between our countries,” Razbayev said.

Commenting on the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the expert said he expects issues related to cross-border cooperation, transport and political interaction to be discussed.

“I believe cross-border issues, transport and political cooperation will be discussed, as Azerbaijan has become part of the C6 format, and this will further strengthen the partnership within the SCO,” he said.