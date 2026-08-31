President Ilham Aliyev and Pashinyan discuss opportunities to expand economic co-op between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 31. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan exchanged views on opportunities for further expansion of economic cooperation.

This is reflected in the press statement on the meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Bishkek.

The statement notes that the export of Azerbaijani petroleum products to Armenia, the transit through the territory of Azerbaijan to Armenia of grain and other goods originating from third countries, as well as the establishment of trade relations between the two countries were highlighted as important practical manifestations of the dividends of peace.

"The leaders also welcomed contacts between the business communities and exchanged views on opportunities for further expanding mutually beneficial economic, trade and energy cooperation," the statement reads.