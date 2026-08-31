Uzbekistan, UN agree to strengthen sustainable development cooperation

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Uzbekistan and the United Nations agreed to strengthen cooperation on sustainable development and international initiatives.

This was reflected in a statement by the press service of the Uzbek president, following the talks between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek.

According to the information, the talks focused on expanding Uzbekistan’s cooperation with the UN and its agencies, as well as advancing joint work on sustainable development and other international and regional priorities.

In the course of the meeting, Guterres congratulated Mirziyoyev and the people of Uzbekistan on the country’s 35th anniversary of independence and wished the country peace, prosperity and continued development, according to the Uzbek presidential administration.

Mirziyoyev highlighted Guterres’ contribution to strengthening relations between Uzbekistan and the UN and expressed support for the secretary-general’s initiatives aimed at reforming the organization.

The Uzbek president also noted the growing intensity of political dialogue and high-level exchanges between Uzbekistan and the UN. The country’s participation in UN elected bodies has expanded in recent years, while 15 UN General Assembly resolutions have been adopted on Uzbekistan’s initiative, according to the administration.

“Uzbekistan highly values the United Nations’ support for the country’s reform agenda and its sustainable development priorities,” the administration said, reflecting the emphasis placed on continued multilateral cooperation.

Guterres, in turn, welcomed Uzbekistan’s progress in implementing the UN Sustainable Development Goals and confirmed the organization’s readiness to further support the country’s efforts in this area.

The parties also exchanged views on pressing issues on the international and regional agenda and reviewed the schedule of upcoming joint events.

The meeting underscores Uzbekistan’s efforts to use its expanding engagement with the UN to advance national development priorities while increasing its role in multilateral diplomacy. With sustainable development, regional cooperation and international institutional reform remaining key areas of common interest, closer coordination could give Uzbekistan additional opportunities to promote its priorities on global platforms.

The sides reaffirmed their readiness to maintain regular dialogue and strengthen practical cooperation across areas of mutual interest.