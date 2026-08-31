Tajikistan, US discuss current issues of bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Tajikistan and the US discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, this was discussed during a meeting held today in Bishkek between President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, US Special Envoy for Central and South Asian Affairs Sergio Gor, and US Republican Senator and member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Steve Daines.

"Current issues of cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting," the statement said.

Emomali Rahmon said that Tajikistan highly values the role of the C5+1 mechanism as an important platform for regional dialogue and cooperation.

The talks focused on developing trade and economic cooperation, including creating favorable conditions for attracting investment in the energy, industrial and mining sectors.

Furthermore, the sides also discussed security and stability in the region and the world, as well as ways to resolve conflicts through political and diplomatic means.

The sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.