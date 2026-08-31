100 young women develop entrepreneurship and leadership skills with Azercell’s support

FutureFem 2.0 concludes

FutureFem 2.0, a six-month development program for young women, has concluded with 100 participants completing training in entrepreneurship, leadership and other key business skills. The initiative was organized by the “Bir Könüllü” Students’ Cooperation Public Union with the support of Azercell and in partnership with Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University.

The program welcomed 92 students and eight graduates representing 24 universities. Participants completed training in entrepreneurship, financial literacy, digital marketing, project management, leadership and communication, while also working with mentors to turn their own business ideas into viable concepts.

The program culminated in a hackathon on August 28, with 10 shortlisted teams pitching their ideas to a panel of judges. NovaHer was named the winner and awarded AZN 3,000. The second- and third-place teams will work with local startups to continue developing their ideas.

FutureFem 2.0 was selected for support through “Empowering lives: Women’s Support Program 2025,” Azercell’s social project competition focused on women’s development and economic empowerment. Through the program, Azercell supports initiatives that equip women with practical skills, foster professional and entrepreneurial development, and expand economic opportunities.