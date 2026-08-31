Tajikistan, Iran discuss bilateral cooperation and SCO ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Tajikistan and Iran discussed bilateral cooperation as well as interaction within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

This was announced by the press service of the Tajik President, following the meeting between President Emomali Rahmon and President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek on the sidelines of the meeting of SCO member states.

"A number of issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as interaction and ties within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), were discussed during the meeting," the statement said.

At the beginning of the meeting, President Emomali Rahmon emphasized that relations between the peoples of the two countries have ancient historical, civilizational and cultural roots.

The sides paid particular attention to trade and economic cooperation and investment, including in the energy, transport, agriculture and tourism sectors.

Furthermore, the development of cultural, scientific and educational cooperation was also an important topic of the talks.

The sides discussed the situation in the Middle East and around Iran, with an emphasis on ways to achieve a political settlement of conflicts in the region.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.