Turkish firms eye renewable energy equipment manufacturing in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Turkish companies are interested in establishing renewable energy equipment manufacturing operations in Azerbaijan.

This was reported by the State Agency for Renewable Energy under the Ministry of Energy.

Meanwhile, it was noted that on August 31, a meeting was held at the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy with members of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Business Council of the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEIK). In addition to Business Council Chairman Selçuk Akat, the meeting was attended by representatives of companies from Türkiye’s oil, construction, banking, advertising, energy, and other private sectors.

Speaking at the meeting, Business Council Chairman Selçuk Akat noted that in recent years, special attention has been paid to the development of “green” energy in Azerbaijan’s energy sector, and highlighted the initiatives put forward in this regard within the framework of COP29, as well as the courses of action outlined in state and regional development programs. He stated that Turkish companies possess extensive experience in the field of renewable energy and expressed interest in further expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in this area.

AREA Director Javid Abdullayev expressed his gratitude for the interest shown in the green energy sector and provided detailed information on the work carried out in the field of renewable energy in Azerbaijan, completed projects, operational and under-construction power plants, as well as plans for further development.

Javid Abdullayev noted that Turkish companies are successfully participating in several renewable energy projects, particularly those being implemented in the Karabakh and Nakhchivan economic regions. He also noted that the photovoltaic panels used in the solar power plants built in Nakhchivan are also supplied from Türkiye.

In addition, it was emphasized that the Azerbaijani side is working closely with the Turkish side to transmit electricity generated from renewable energy sources to Türkiye, as well as to Europe via Türkiye.

During the meeting, other members of the Business Council also delivered speeches and expressed interest in Turkish businesspeople and private-sector representatives establishing production of technologies and equipment related to the renewable energy sector in Azerbaijan. In this context, various proposals were put forward regarding opportunities to establish joint ventures with Turkish companies in Azerbaijan, as well as technology transfer and the establishment of local production.

Following the meeting, AREA highly commended the interest shown by the Turkish business community in Azerbaijan’s renewable energy sector and proposed continuing mutually beneficial cooperation and discussing new opportunities for collaboration.

Meanwhile, earlier, Javid Abdullayev, Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy under the Ministry of Energy, noted in an exclusive interview with Trend that the country is playing an increasingly important role in building a “green” energy bridge between Europe and Central Asia.

“Azerbaijan is no longer just an exporter of energy resources, but also one of the driving forces behind regional energy partnerships and green energy corridors. The wind and solar energy projects currently underway will not only strengthen the country’s energy security but also significantly expand its electricity export capabilities,” Javid Abdullayev emphasized.

According to him, the Caspian Sea’s enormous wind potential, the construction of new power transmission lines, and initiatives such as the “Caspian-Black Sea–Europe” green energy corridor will further strengthen Azerbaijan’s role in Europe’s energy security.

“Green energy projects will not only bring the country additional export revenues but will also allow us to optimize the domestic energy balance, reduce natural gas consumption, and redirect more gas to foreign markets,” he added.