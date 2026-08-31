Azerbaijani PM extends condolences to his counterpart from Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has expressed condolences to Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

The Cabinet of Ministers’ Press Service notes that on August 31, Prime Minister Ali Asadov sent a letter of condolences to TRNC Prime Minister Ünal Üstel over the loss of life as a result of a ship accident near Kyrenia.

In the letter, deep condolences were conveyed to the families and relatives of those who died, as well as to the people of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, while wishes for a speedy recovery were extended to those injured.