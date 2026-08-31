Azerbaijan, Germany discuss transition of ports to green energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Azerbaijan and Germany have discussed the transition of ports to green energy.

The State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy reported this.

The meeting was held on Aug. 31 in Germany between Deputy Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources Rena Humbatova, Head of the Finance Department Ragsana Pashayeva, Deputy Head of the Hydrogen and Green Technologies Department Fuad Hasanov, Project Coordinator at the Clean Energy Center of the Economic Cooperation Organization Nigar Shukurova, and representatives of the Hamburg Port Authority (HPA).

During the meeting, the sides discussed the strategy developed for the Port of Hamburg in line with the European Union’s goal of turning ports green by 2045. Under the Hamburg strategy, the port is expected to achieve this goal by 2040.

The meeting also covered projects aimed at decarbonizing the port. These include the electrification of port operations and the use of green certificates, as well as a project to produce 100 MW of green hydrogen to reduce emissions from industrial and manufacturing processes at the port.

The sides also exchanged information on infrastructure being developed at the port for the import, storage, processing and onward transportation of green hydrogen and its derivatives.

In addition, the participants discussed technical solutions being implemented to provide ships with electricity from shore while at berth, develop electrification infrastructure, reduce emissions from port operations and integrate renewable energy sources into port activities.

The Azerbaijani side briefed its counterparts on the country’s renewable energy potential and measures being implemented in the green hydrogen sector, as well as the preparation of an implementation plan for Azerbaijan’s National Hydrogen Strategy Vision document with technical support from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The sides also highlighted areas of cooperation related to green hydrogen and its derivatives identified in the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed by Azerbaijan and Germany in Berlin on July 21, 2026.

The participants discussed the role of ports in the energy transition, the organization of safe and efficient logistics for green energy carriers, the integration of hydrogen technologies into port operations and the exchange of best practices in port infrastructure decarbonization.

Information was also provided on a pilot project being implemented by the port in carbon capture, storage and utilization.

The strategic importance of ports in developing international trade in green hydrogen and its derivatives was emphasized at the meeting. The sides noted that adapting port infrastructure to modern requirements, applying relevant logistics and safety standards, and integrating ports into international energy corridors will play an important role in facilitating access to global markets for green energy carriers.

Azerbaijan is implementing large-scale projects to increase electricity generation and diversify its energy system. The development of renewable energy sources is one of the key priorities of the country’s energy strategy.

Large-scale investment projects to build solar and wind power plants are currently being implemented with BP, Masdar, ACWA Power, China Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment, SOCAR Green and other partners. Once completed, these projects are expected to add thousands of megawatts of new generation capacity to Azerbaijan’s energy system in the coming years, reducing domestic demand for natural gas and allowing more gas to be exported.

According to Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, the share of renewable energy sources in the country’s energy mix is expected to reach about 43% by 2035 as a result of these projects.

The minister said Azerbaijan is implementing strategic projects aimed at establishing a new energy and investment platform between Central Asia and neighboring regions. One of the key initiatives, he said, is the Central Asia-Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor project.

“The creation of a Trans-Caspian energy corridor connecting the electricity systems of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is part of our countries’ strategic vision. This project also creates broad opportunities for developing the Middle Corridor, which will serve as a green energy bridge between Europe, Asia and China via the Caspian Sea,” Shahbazov emphasized.

According to the minister, the Green Corridor Alliance joint venture based in Baku is already operating and coordinating feasibility studies financed by the Asian Development Bank and the EBRD.

Meanwhile, intensive work is continuing on the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor, the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe and Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria electricity interconnectors.

Shahbazov said green energy corridors are shaping the geoeconomic map of the future and that these initiatives will stimulate not only energy exports but also the development of digital connectivity, fiber-optic infrastructure and regional economic cooperation.

Cavid Abdullayev, Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy, told Trend in an exclusive interview that Azerbaijan is playing an increasingly important role in establishing a green energy bridge between Europe and Central Asia.

“Azerbaijan is no longer only an exporter of energy resources but is also one of the initiators of regional energy connectivity and green energy corridors. The wind and solar projects currently underway will not only strengthen the country’s energy security but also significantly increase its electricity export potential,” Abdullayev emphasized.

According to him, the Caspian Sea’s substantial wind potential, the development of new electricity transmission lines and initiatives such as the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor will further strengthen Azerbaijan’s role in Europe’s energy security.

“Green energy projects will not only generate additional export revenues for the country but also help optimize the domestic energy balance, reduce natural gas consumption and enable more gas to be directed to foreign markets,” he added.