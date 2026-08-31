Iran favors strengthening ties with Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Iran supports strengthening and developing bilateral relations with Pakistan across various fields.

According to the information service of the Iranian President’s Office, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting on the sidelines of the summit of the heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and SCO Plus member states in Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting focused on the cooperation process between Tehran and Islamabad as well as recent developments, the statement said.

The two sides emphasized the importance of using existing potential to further develop relations between the two countries.

The leaders also exchanged views on ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Willl be updated