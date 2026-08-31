Azerbaijan’s parliament speaker in Serbia for Non-Aligned Movement commemoration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Azerbaijan's parliamentary speaker, Sahibə Qafarova, has traveled to the Republic of Serbia on a working visit.

The Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani parliament) announced this.

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Qafarova traveled to Serbia to participate in a high-level commemorative meeting marking the 65th anniversary of the first Conference of Heads of State or Government of the Non-Aligned Movement member states.

Qafarova was welcomed at Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade by Serbia's Minister of Internal Affairs and Foreign Affairs, Jagoda Lazarević, who is also the Commissioner General of EXPO 2027, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Serbia Tahir Taghizadeh and other officials.