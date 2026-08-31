Kazakhstan remains core country for Shell, country chair says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Kazakhstan remains a core country for Shell, Suzanne Coogan, Senior Vice President and Country Chair of Shell Kazakhstan, said in a LinkedIn post following a meeting with Kazakhstan's newly appointed Ambassador to the UK, Alibek Bakayev.

Coogan said the meeting focused on the long-term partnership between Shell and Kazakhstan, as well as opportunities and challenges ahead.

"Our discussion reinforced something I deeply value: the power of long-term partnerships. Kazakhstan remains a core country for Shell, and for nearly 35 years we have worked together to develop projects that support economic growth, energy security and international competitiveness," she said.

According to Coogan, the sides also discussed opportunities related to Kazakhstan's energy ambitions and digital transformation, as well as potential new investment projects.

"From supporting the country's energy ambitions and digital transformation to exploring new investment opportunities, Shell remains committed to creating long-term value through partnership, innovation and responsible energy development," she said.

Coogan added that she was encouraged by the openness of the discussion and remained optimistic about the future of Shell's partnership with Kazakhstan.

Shell participates in several significant projects in Kazakhstan, including the Karachaganak field, the North Caspian project in Kashagan, and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

In June 2026, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy, JSC "National Geological Service," and Shell Kazakhstan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on the study and analysis of hydrocarbon data. A key practical element of the memorandum is the launch of a pilot project to develop a modern geoinformation system (GIS). The digital platform will enable advanced processing and interpretation of accumulated historical geological data.

In March 2026, the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and Shell signed a contract for geological exploration at the Zhanaturmys site in the Aktobe region. The contract provides for seismic surveys, the collection of geological data, and a technical assessment of the project in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements and subject to obtaining the necessary permits.