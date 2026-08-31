Uzbekistan, U.S. reaffirm commitment to strengthen strategic ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Uzbekistan and the U.S. reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their strategic partnership.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president, following the meeting between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Sergio Gor, the U.S. special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek.

According to the information, in the course of the meeting, Gor conveyed greetings and best wishes from U.S. President Donald Trump and congratulated Mirziyoyev and the Uzbek people on the 35th anniversary of the country’s independence.

''The meeting focused on advancing bilateral strategic partnership and implementing agreements reached at the leaders’ level. The sides welcomed positive momentum in political dialogue, interparliamentary ties and regional cooperation, alongside the continued expansion of trade, economic and investment relations,'' the press service said.

Particular attention was given to advancing joint projects in sectors considered strategically important for both countries, including energy, transportation, critical minerals, digital technologies, artificial intelligence and agriculture.

The discussions also highlighted the growing importance of economic and technology cooperation in the broader U.S.-Uzbekistan relationship. Expanding work in critical minerals and digital technologies could provide new frontiers for U.S. investment while supporting Uzbekistan’s efforts to diversify its economy and attract higher-value industries.

“Particular attention was paid to the importance of further promoting joint projects and initiatives in priority areas,” Uzbekistan’s presidential administration said in a statement.

The sides also reviewed preparations for upcoming engagements under the C5+1 format, which brings the United States together with the five Central Asian countries, as well as the next meeting of the Uzbekistan-U.S. Business and Investment Council.

The talks underscore Tashkent’s efforts to translate high-level political ties with Washington into concrete investment, technology, and trade projects, particularly in sectors linked to Uzbekistan’s long-term economic modernization.