Azerbaijan to host 4th International Conference on Missing Persons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. The 4th International Conference on Missing Persons will be held in Azerbaijan as part of the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons.

This was announced by the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Missing Persons, and Hostages.

The main theme of this conference will be “Strengthening Trust and Developing Effective Mechanisms and Solutions in Addressing the Issue of Missing Persons.”

“One of the main focuses of the current discussions will be building and strengthening trust between the parties. Experience shows that real progress in determining the fate of missing persons is impossible without cooperation, transparency, and the timely provision of accurate information.

In this regard, special attention will be paid to providing complete information about missing persons, including available data on the locations of mass and individual graves, as well as to discussing opportunities for joint humanitarian efforts by the parties to the conflict to search for, locate, and identify missing persons.”

The information notes that the conference aims not only to facilitate discussions but also to promote the development of practical and sustainable mechanisms that build trust and cooperation, ensure families’ right to know the truth, facilitate the exchange of information, and expand the use of modern forensic, DNA, and technological capabilities.

“Representatives of states, international organizations, experts, families, and other stakeholders will gather once again in Baku to discuss ways to translate humanitarian cooperation into concrete results. For thousands of families, the uncertainty has lasted far too long. Trust begins with information. Cooperation must lead to answers,” the statement reads.