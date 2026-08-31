Tajikistan, UN discuss water, climate initiatives and sustainable development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Tajikistan and the UN discussed the country’s international initiatives on water, glaciers, climate change and sustainable development.

This was announced by the press service of the Tajik President, following the meeting between President Emomali Rahmon and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

According to the information, during the meeting, Emomali Rahmon expressed appreciation to the UN Secretary-General for his congratulatory message on the adoption of the resolution proclaiming the “Decade of Strengthening Peace for Future Generations” and for the UN’s continued support for Tajikistan’s international initiatives.

The Tajik president emphasized that achieving the goals of the decade would contribute to further strengthening peace and stability internationally.

For his part, Antonio Guterres highlighted Tajikistan’s role in addressing global water-related challenges and promoting the international agenda on glaciers.

"Thanks to Tajikistan, the issue of water resources has become one of the central topics of international discussions. In addition, Tajikistan plays a leading role in promoting the international agenda on glaciers," Antonio Guterres said.

The UN secretary-general also reaffirmed the organization’s support for Tajikistan’s initiatives and its readiness to assist the country in its development efforts.

Emomali Rahmon, in turn, said Tajikistan fully supports the UN leadership’s efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals through 2030, restore trust, resolve conflicts and disputes, address the consequences of climate change, prevent biodiversity loss and improve the socio-economic situation of countries.

The sides also discussed the role of digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Emomali Rahmon noted that Tajikistan had taken these objectives into account when presenting a draft resolution on the role of artificial intelligence in creating new opportunities for sustainable development in Central Asia.

Climate change, the rapid melting of glaciers, depletion of water resources and the growing risk of natural disasters were identified as major challenges facing the international community.

In this context, Emomali Rahmon highlighted Tajikistan’s efforts to strengthen international cooperation in the water and climate sectors within the framework of the Dushanbe Water Process.

The Tajik president also referred to the planned UN Water Conference in Dushanbe in 2028 and proposed establishing a “Dushanbe Water Framework Program” as a strategic mechanism for guiding international cooperation in the water sector.

The sides also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.