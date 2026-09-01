Kazakhstan's political and economic reforms to see further development - Tokayev

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 1. Kazakhstan's political and economic reforms will continue to develop in the future, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Tokayev made the remarks while addressing the SCO Plus summit in Bishkek.

"Rapid changes in the world require states not only to adapt in a timely manner, but also to have the ability and capability to act proactively. Our country's response to modern challenges has been a fairly large-scale political and economic reforms, which will undoubtedly continue to develop in the future," Tokayev said.

The President noted that the New Constitution, which entered into force on July 1, laid a solid foundation for the country's sustainable socio-economic development.

"The provisions of the Constitution have formed a qualitatively new system of state power. These transformations are aimed at strengthening socio-economic stability and building a just and progressive Kazakhstan. A new legislative body - a unicameral parliament - has begun its work. This is the first example in the history of our state. Such a parliament did not exist before," the President said.

Tokayev also reaffirmed Kazakhstan's balanced, constructive and peaceful foreign policy course.

Kazakhstan's nationwide referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution was held on March 15, 2026. The new Constitution officially entered into force on July 1, 2026.

Under the new constitutional model, the position of Vice President was introduced, while the Kazakhstan People's Council (Qazaqstan Khalqy Kenesi) was established as the supreme constitutional advisory body representing the interests of the people of Kazakhstan. The bicameral parliament, consisting of the Mazhilis and Senate, was transformed into a unicameral Kurultai.