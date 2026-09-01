Bishkek's step toward sustainable peace: Baku, Yerevan keep on developing Washington deals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The meeting between the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Bishkek on August 31 marked another important step in advancing the peace process between Baku and Yerevan following the historic Washington summit on August 8, 2025.

A year after the political breakthrough achieved with U.S. participation, the two sides are demonstrating that the course they had set is not only being maintained, but is gradually being fleshed out—from trade and transit to energy cooperation, border delimitation, and the development of transport links.

The key outcome of the meeting in Bishkek was the reaffirmation of the two countries' commitment to further strengthening sustainable peace, normalizing interstate relations, and developing direct bilateral contacts. This continuity is particularly significant today: the parties are not returning to discussions of past stages, but are continuing to work on implementing the agreements reached within the framework of the new peace phase.

It's significant that the leaders once again noted the historic significance of the Washington Peace Summit, the Joint Declaration signed following it, and the initialed text of the Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations. Thus, Baku and Yerevan effectively confirmed that this treaty remains the foundation for further progress toward sustainable peace.

At the same time, the meeting's agenda itself demonstrates how significantly the content of the Armenian-Azerbaijani dialogue has changed. Along with political issues, the leaders discussed concrete mechanisms for peaceful coexistence. Trade, transit, energy cooperation, border delimitation, and transport connectivity were at the center of attention.

The fact that economic relations are gradually becoming one of the practical dimensions of peace has particular significance. The export of Azerbaijani petroleum products to Armenia, the transit of grain and other goods through Azerbaijan, the development of bilateral trade, and contacts between business communities testify to the emergence of real economic ties between the two countries.

These are no longer the potential benefits of a peace agreement, but processes that have actually begun to take place. A joint statement by the U.S., Azerbaijan, and Armenia, published on the first anniversary of the Washington summit, noted that over the past year, approximately 60,000 tons of cargo had been transported through Azerbaijan to and from Armenia, while Azerbaijan supplied Armenia with 20,000 tons of petroleum products. The same document emphasized that the parties continue to work to expand bilateral trade.

Thus, the economic component is gradually becoming an important element of peacekeeping. The more trade, transport, and energy ties emerge between the two countries, the more meaningful the relationship itself becomes and the greater the practical incentives for maintaining stability.

The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) remains an important area of ​​this work. In Bishkek, President Ilham Aliyev and Pashinyan discussed further practical steps for its implementation and emphasized the importance of developing transport projects along the route. This demonstrates that transport connectivity remains a central element of the post-Washington agenda.

TRIPP has also received practical development over the past year. The joint statement by the U.S., Azerbaijan, and Armenia noted that an agreement had been reached between the U.S. and Armenia to establish the TRIPP Development Company, engineering survey work had begun in Armenia, and Azerbaijan had nearly completed construction of a road and railway on its territory, which would connect with the route infrastructure in Armenia.

In this context, the transport component takes on broader regional significance. Implementing TRIPP has the potential to strengthen the transport connectivity of the South Caucasus with the Caspian region, Central Asia, and European markets. Therefore, promoting the route is both an economic project and a practical tool for strengthening peace.

Another evidence of the deepening process was the emergence of energy on the bilateral agenda. On August 25, in Lachin, representatives of energy agencies from Azerbaijan and Armenia discussed the possibility of importing and exporting electricity between the two countries, as well as options for connecting energy infrastructures on the state border.

The energy dialogue is particularly significant, as it addresses the potential interaction of critical infrastructure between the two countries. If these contacts develop further, energy cooperation could become another practical mechanism for strengthening interdependence and regional stability.

At the same time, the peace process continues to include issues that require consistent work. In Bishkek, the leaders specifically emphasized the importance of the work of the relevant state border delimitation commissions and the need to continue this work in accordance with the agreements reached between the parties.

This doesn't indicate that the peace process has moved to a more detailed stage. After reaching fundamental political agreements, the focus gradually shifts to their practical implementation and the creation of mechanisms capable of ensuring the long-term sustainability of relations.

Contacts beyond the immediate political leadership are also becoming an important element of this work. President Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan praised the interaction between parliamentarians and civil society representatives, noting their contribution to strengthening mutual trust. This is also part of a broader transformation of relations, as sustainable peace requires not only agreements between leaders but also the gradual formation of new ties between societies.

Looking at the events of the past year as a whole, it becomes clear that the Washington breakthrough continues developing in several directions simultaneously. Over the course of the year, stability was maintained on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, delimitation work continued, transit restrictions were lifted, real freight traffic and petroleum product deliveries began, contacts between business communities developed, TRIPP was promoted, and now energy cooperation is being added to this list.

It's also significant that on the first anniversary of the Washington summit, August 8, 2026, President Ilham Aliyev and Pashinyan held a phone conversation. The very fact of regular direct communication between the leaders and the subsequent in-person meeting in Bishkek several weeks later confirm the continued political dialogue and commitment to further advancing the peace process.

Thus, the current stage of relations between Baku and Yerevan is no longer characterized by isolated diplomatic contacts, but by the consistent development of an entire system of interaction. Political dialogue is complemented by economic ties, transport projects, energy contacts, border work, and confidence-building measures.

This is precisely the primary significance of the meeting in Bishkek. It demonstrates that the momentum achieved since the Washington summit is continuing, and both sides continue to move toward strengthening peace and normalizing relations.

However, the final formation of a new system of relations still requires time. It is necessary to continue delimitation work, implement the agreements reached, develop the TRIPP, expand trade ties, and create new mechanisms for economic and energy cooperation.

The main trend today is precisely this: the Washington breakthrough continues, and peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is gradually transforming from a political agreement into a sustainable reality, underpinned by trade, transit, energy, and transport connectivity.