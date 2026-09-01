Tajikistan, EDB ink digital transformation cooperation deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) and the Agency for Innovation and Digital Technologies under the President of Tajikistan have signed a memorandum of cooperation on digital transformation.

This was announced in a report published by the Eurasian Development Bank.

According to the EDB, the document provides for cooperation in the digitalization of public administration, development of digital cooperation, and implementation of technological initiatives in Tajikistan.

"The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) and the Agency for Innovation and Digital Technologies under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation. The document opens up new opportunities for joint projects in the digital transformation of public administration and the development of digital cooperation in Tajikistan," the EDB notes.

The memorandum was signed by EDB Deputy Chairman of the Management Board and Head of the EDB Digital Initiatives Fund Tigran Sargsyan and Director of the Agency for Innovation and Digital Technologies Mirzo Khurshed Fayzullozoda.

The parties also plan to strengthen the exchange of expertise and support the resilience and continuity of digital processes in the country.

According to the EDB, the Digital Initiatives Fund was established in June 2020 to support digital transformation in EDB member states, including through the integration of information resources and the development and financing of relevant projects.

The Eurasian Development Bank is a multilateral development bank operating across the Eurasian region. As of the end of June 2026, the bank's cumulative portfolio comprised 348 projects with total investments of $22.1 billion.

The largest share of the portfolio is concentrated in transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, industry and mechanical engineering.

Under its 2022–2026 Strategy, the EDB is implementing three megaprojects: the Central Asia Water and Energy Complex, the Eurasian Transport Framework and the Eurasian Commodity Distribution Network.

Recently, Alif Bank Chairperson Gulanor Atobek told Trend in an exclusive interview that the launch of Apple Pay in Tajikistan marked another stage in the development of the country’s digital payment infrastructure.

According to her, the introduction of international digital payment services could support the further adoption of cashless payments and gradually contribute to changes in consumer behavior.

She also noted that the development of digital payments is linked not only to the introduction of new technologies, but also to the creation of a financial ecosystem that provides users with fast, reliable, and secure access to modern services.