Azerbaijan slams ‘untrue’ reports by The Independent, The Guardian, and BBC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. In recent days, articles containing untrue information aimed at misleading public opinion regarding the Republic of Azerbaijan have been published in the UK-based newspapers The Independent and The Guardian, as well as by the Russian service of the BBC.

This was stated in a statement by the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan states that these publications, based on an overtly biased approach and subjective claims, create the impression of being part of a targeted information campaign aimed at damaging Azerbaijan's international image.

“The authors of the articles took no steps to investigate the subject in a balanced and objective manner or to seek the official position of the opposing side, preferring instead to present arguments based solely on their subjective assertions. This raises serious suspicions that the materials in question may be politically motivated and stem from the interests of certain lobby groups, which is deeply regrettable. Relevant measures will be taken to investigate such cases, which are aimed at casting a shadow over Azerbaijan's sovereignty, domestic and foreign policy, as well as its international prestige, and to take the necessary steps accordingly.

We once again call on the media organizations — The Independent, The Guardian, and the BBC — to remain committed to their declared professional principles, refrain from publishing biased, prejudiced, and inaccurate materials about Azerbaijan, and restore impartial information coverage in accordance with journalistic ethics,” the statement reads.