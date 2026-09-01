KazTransOil's consolidated net profit rises in 1H2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Kazakhstan's KazTransOil JSC increased its consolidated revenue by 10.28% year-on-year to 179.91 billion tenge (about $389 million) in the first half of 2026, the company said.

KazTransOil's consolidated net profit amounted to 29.40 billion tenge ($63.6 million), increasing by 33.4% compared with the same period of 2025. The company's standalone revenue rose 10.67% year-on-year to 150.65 billion tenge ($325.9 million).

At the same time, KazTransOil's standalone net profit decreased by 35.7% year-on-year to 20.27 billion tenge ($43.9 million).

Dollar equivalents are calculated at the exchange rate of 1 USD = 462.3 tenge as of August 28, 2026.

KazTransOil JSC is Kazakhstan's oil pipeline company providing oil transportation services to the domestic market, for transit and for export. The total length of the company's main oil pipelines is 5,196 kilometers.

Oil transportation through the main pipeline system is supported by 36 oil pumping stations, 68 oil heating furnaces and oil storage facilities with a total capacity of 1.426 million cubic meters. Oil handling is carried out through five railway loading and unloading facilities, as well as equipment for loading oil onto tankers installed at three operating berths of the Aktau port's oil loading terminal.

In the first half of 2026, KazTransOil transported 22.911 million tons of oil through its main pipeline system, up by 643,000 tons compared with the same period of 2025. The consolidated volume of oil transportation and oil products handling by the KazTransOil group reached 23.636 million tons, increasing by 562,000 tons year-on-year. A total of 8.806 million tons of oil was transported to Kazakhstan's oil refineries through KazTransOil's main pipeline system.

According to Trend's analysis, the increase in oil transportation volumes likely contributed to the growth in KazTransOil's consolidated revenue and net profit in the first half of 2026. At the same time, the decline in standalone net profit, despite higher revenue, points to weaker profitability at the parent-company level. The volume of oil transported to domestic refineries also highlights KazTransOil's role in ensuring the supply of crude oil to Kazakhstan's refining sector.