Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit underway in Bishkek

BISHKEK, Azerbaijan, September 1. The next summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is being held today in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Trend's special correspondent reports.

More than 500 local and foreign media representatives have been accredited to cover the summit.

Of them, 434 are foreign journalists representing 115 media outlets.

Journalists from China, India, Russia, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and other countries have arrived in Bishkek.

Representatives of the Azerbaijani media also covered the summit, promptly providing information on the meetings held and the decisions made.

Will be updated