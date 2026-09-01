Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for September 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against major currencies as of September 1.
According to information from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7000 manat.
The exchange rate of the euro against the manat was 1.9730 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0352 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 1.9699 manat.
|
Currencies
|
Code
|
Exchange rate
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
1.7
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
1.973
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
1.2185
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
0.5701
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
0.4628
|
100 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
0.1238
|
1 Czech crown
|
CZK
|
0.0817
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
0.2529
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
0.264
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
0.65
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
0.2168
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
0.0179
|
1 British pound sterling
|
GBP
|
2.3022
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
0.1772
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
2.0995
|
1 Israeli shekel
|
ILS
|
0.5688
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
1.226
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
5.4982
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
0.3682
|
1 Qatari rial
|
QAR
|
0.4663
|
1 Kyrgyz som
|
KGS
|
0.0194
|
100 Hungarian forints
|
HUF
|
0.5399
|
1 Moldovan leu
|
MDL
|
0.0985
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
0.1818
|
100 Uzbek som
|
UZS
|
0.0144
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
0.6123
|
1 Polish zloty
|
PLN
|
0.4558
|
1 Romanian leu
|
RON
|
0.3752
|
100 Russian rubles
|
RUB
|
1.9699
|
1 Serbian dinar
|
RSD
|
0.0168
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
1.3365
|
1 Saudi rial
|
SAR
|
0.4528
|
1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF)
|
XDR
|
2.3271
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
0.0352
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
0.4857
|
1 Ukrainian hryvnia
|
UAH
|
0.0382
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
1.0633
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
1.0043