Azerbaijan, Armenia continue discussions on peace agenda after Bishkek meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Discussions on the peace agenda continued with Alen Simonyan following the meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Bishkek.

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev shared the details of the meeting in a post on his X account.

“Following the meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Bishkek, discussions on the peace agenda continued with Alen Simonyan,” Hajiyev noted.

Hikmet Hajiyev also shared a photo from his meeting with Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Alen Simonyan.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting on August 31 in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.