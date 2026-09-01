Uzbekistan, Pakistan agree on roadmap to accelerate economic projects

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Uzbekistan and Pakistan agreed to prepare a joint roadmap to accelerate the implementation of cooperation projects in textiles, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and other priority sectors.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president, following a meeting in Bishkek between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting focused on expanding trade, economic, investment, transport and logistics cooperation between the two countries, with the sides emphasizing the need to translate political dialogue into practical projects.

The leaders agreed that the joint roadmap would serve as a mechanism to speed up the implementation of existing agreements and identify new areas for cooperation.

The initiative comes after Mirziyoyev’s historic visit to Islamabad in February, which the Uzbek side described as a turning point that elevated bilateral relations to a new level.

“An agreement was reached to adopt a joint roadmap aimed at accelerating the implementation of projects in textiles, medicine, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and other priority areas,” Uzbekistan’s presidential administration said.

The roadmap is expected to support closer coordination between government agencies and businesses while helping remove barriers to joint initiatives.

Particular attention during the talks was also given to expanding regional cooperation and humanitarian ties. The sides discussed preparations for the Forum of Regions, which is scheduled to take place in Khiva this year, as well as upcoming Days of Uzbek Culture and Cinema in Pakistan.

The leaders also exchanged views on strengthening transport and logistics connectivity, an area considered increasingly important as Uzbekistan seeks to expand access to regional and international markets.

The planned roadmap signals a shift from broad political commitments toward a more structured project-based partnership. By focusing on sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals and agriculture, both countries are targeting industries with potential for manufacturing cooperation, technology exchange and increased trade. The mechanism could also help strengthen business-to-business ties and support Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to diversify trade routes through South Asia, while allowing Pakistan to deepen its economic engagement with Central Asia.