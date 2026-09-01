Iran proposes to establish SCO Parliamentary Assembly – Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Iran proposes to establish the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Parliamentary Assembly.

This was announced in the Iranian Presidential Administration's information portal, citing Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's speech at the SCO summit held in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.

"Iran has initiated the establishment of the SCO's Parliamentary Assembly to strengthen inter-parliamentary dialogue among member states of the SCO, exchange legislative experiences, and support cooperation," he noted.

Pezeshkian said that at the same time, there is a need to strengthen the organization's capabilities to combat terrorism, radicalism, and new security threats. In this regard, Iran has proposed the establishment of a strategic center for security studies of the SCO. This center can help by using the scientific and expert capabilities of the member countries, evaluating the processes, and providing specific advice for the strengthening of regional security and stability.

"In Iran's opinion, the future of multilateralism depends on the preservation of dialogue and the creation of effective cooperation mechanisms. In this regard, in order to strengthen regional and international cooperation, it states that it is ready to actively and constructively participate in raising the importance and position of the SCO and supports new initiatives in the direction of strengthening the organization's unity, effectiveness, and solidarity.

The SCO summit is being held today in Bishkek.