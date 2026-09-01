Kazakhstan's Zhambyl region to add 200 MW of flexible gas-fired generation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Kazakhstan's Zhambyl region will install six gas turbines with a total capacity of 200 MW as part of a project to develop flexible generation, the country's Ministry of Energy said.

The ministry continues to develop flexible generation and new generating capacity to improve the stability of Kazakhstan's power system.

"As part of this work, a project to construct flexible generating units is being implemented in Zhambyl region. Recently, the first independently developed 50 MW G50 (F-class) gas turbine was shipped from China to Zhambyl region," the ministry said.

The project is being implemented following an auction held in 2024 on the trading platform of Kazakhstan's KOREM JSC.

Following the auction, GES Myrzatai LLP was selected as the winner for the construction of flexible generating units. The company signed a contract with China's Dongfang Turbine for the supply of three G50 gas turbines with a combined capacity of 150 MW.

Another three gas turbines with a total capacity of 60 MW are also expected to be supplied as part of the project. Taking into account additional equipment, the total capacity of the project will reach 200 MW.

The launch of the gas turbines is expected in 2027. The project is aimed at developing flexible generation and improving the reliability and stability of power supply in the region.