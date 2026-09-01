Azerbaijani Central Bank reveals interest rates on its notes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Interest rates on the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) notes have been announced.

According to the CBA, the volume of notes in circulation as of August 27, 2026, amounted to 1.5 billion manat ($0.88 billion).

Depending on the term of the notes, the interest rates were as follows:

28-day notes - 5.90%;

84-day notes - 6.01%;

168-day notes - 6.10%;

252-day notes - 6.21%.

Thus, as the term of the notes increased, their interest rate also increased. The lowest interest rate was 5.90% on 28-day notes, and the highest was 6.21% on 252-day notes.