SCO becomes one of influential centers of emerging multipolar world - Russian President

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 1. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has become one of the independent and influential centers of the emerging multipolar world over the past 25 years, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his speech at the meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Bishkek, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The head of state noted that the organization has undergone significant development over the past quarter century, expanding its membership and strengthening its cooperation mechanisms.

"Established in 2001 at the initiative of six states—Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan—it has grown stronger and more powerful, becoming one of the independent and influential centers of the emerging multipolar world," Putin said.

According to the President, today the SCO is the largest regional association not only in Eurasia but also in the world as a whole.

"Almost half the world's population lives in its member countries and accounts for more than a third of the global gross domestic product," the Russian leader noted.

Putin emphasized that the SCO region is home to significant intellectual and technological potential, as well as a significant portion of the world's natural resources.

"Key transcontinental, transport, and logistics routes lie here," he said.

The Russian President also noted the importance of cooperation between SCO countries in the political, economic, and humanitarian spheres, stating that this contributes to the sustainable development of member states and the strengthening of an atmosphere of trust and cooperation.

Regarding the summit's outcomes, Putin stated that the prepared package of decisions will give new impetus to partnership within the organization.

"Russia shares the agreed approaches of member states to pressing issues on the global and regional agendas, as reflected in the summit's main document—the Bishkek Declaration," he pointed out.

According to him, Russia supports improving the organization's activities and enhancing the effectiveness of its working mechanisms. Putin also highlighted the further strengthening of commercial ties between member states as one of the SCO's pressing tasks.

"This brings us all clear dividends, truly contributing to the progressive dynamics of socio-economic growth and improving the well-being of the population," the Russian President said.