Türkiye's UPT, Uzbek InfinBANK partner to boost money transfer services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Uzbekistan-based InfinBANK and Türkiye’s UPT have signed a partnership agreement to expand money transfer services, increase transaction volumes and provide customers with more convenient cross-border payment solutions.

This was reflected in the statement by the InfinBANK.

The agreement was signed on August 26 at InfinBANK’s office in Tashkent, with representatives from both organizations taking part in the ceremony.

Under the partnership, UPT and InfinBANK will combine their technological capabilities, industry expertise and partner networks to develop remittance infrastructure and improve access to international money transfer services.

The companies aim to significantly increase the volume of money transfers while creating faster, more accessible and user-friendly solutions for customers sending and receiving funds.

“Our partnership is not just the signing of an agreement, but the beginning of a new stage of long-term cooperation that further strengthens ties between Uzbekistan and Türkiye,” UPT CEO Murat Kastan said.

Kastan added that the cooperation is expected to help increase transaction volumes and strengthen the companies’ positions in the remittance market.

InfinBANK Deputy Chairman of the Management Board Pulat Salimov said the integration with UPT would expand opportunities for customers using cross-border transfer services.

“This agreement will allow us to significantly expand the geography of our services, including key destinations such as CIS countries, Europe and Türkiye, while offering more flexible tariff solutions,” Salimov said.

The partnership comes as demand for digital and cross-border financial services continues to grow, with remittances remaining an important part of financial connectivity between Uzbekistan and international markets.

The two sides plan to continue developing cooperation, improving the quality and accessibility of remittance services and implementing new joint projects aimed at expanding financial service offerings for customers.