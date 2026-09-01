Let your savings earn income every day

Saving money is the first step towards turning future plans into reality. But can money set aside for the future do more than simply remain untouched and generate additional income? With a Birbank Savings account, your savings grow through interest accrued on a daily basis. This means that the money you set aside for future goals does not simply sit idle – it earns additional income every day.

Funds held in a Birbank Savings account earn an annual return of 7% in Azerbaijani manats and 2.5% in US dollars. One of the key benefits of the product is that interest is accrued daily and added to the account balance. This means that income is generated not only on the original amount but also on the interest earned previously. As a result, your savings continue to grow every day.

The Savings account also gives customers the flexibility to manage their funds freely. You can open an account with a zero balance – starting from 0 AZN or 0 USD – add funds at any time, and withdraw money whenever needed without losing the interest already accrued. All transactions can be completed in just a few minutes through the Birbank mobile app, where you can also conveniently monitor your account balance at any time.

The Savings account is a convenient solution for those who want to regularly set money aside for future goals while earning additional income on their savings every day. It is suitable both for those saving for travel, education, a car or a home, and for anyone looking to make their available funds work more effectively in the short term.

For more information: http://www.b-b.az/svngbs

You can open a Savings Account through the Birbank mobile app by selecting the “Deposits” section and then “Open a Savings Account”, or by visiting your nearest Kapital Bank/Birbank branch.

Birbank, the trademark of Kapital Bank and a provider of the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through a mobile application with more than 3 million active users, as well as the largest branch network in Azerbaijan, consisting of 116 branches, 51 divisions and 13 Digital Centers. For more information about the Birbank’s products and services, you can visit birbank.az call the 196 Information Center, or reach out through the bank’s various social media pages.